Shelter Dog to Star in Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Disney is celebrating the Arizona shelter dog that will be the new star of its upcoming live-action remake of the classic film Lady and the Tramp.

A two-year-old terrier mix named “Monte” was discovered in the HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, according to KTVK Phoenix.

The shelter noted that the canine star was rescued from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces, New Mexico, as part of a routine transfer of dogs to HALO.

“Shelter staffers noted that Monte was super friendly, loved to greet people and give kisses, and loved attention. He also knew how to sit and walked well on a leash,” KTVK reported.

The pup also clearly impressed producers and talent scouts for the live-action remake of the Disney doggie cartoon.

Lady and the Tramp, which will hit theaters in November, features an all animal cast made entirely of rescue dogs, Disney said. The film also boasts a stellar cast of voice actors, including Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, and Sam Elliott, among others.

Producers also noted that Monte, who is voiced by actor Justin Theroux in the film, and all the dogs in the movie found new “forever” homes after production ended.

