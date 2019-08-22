Taylor Swift’s Father Deletes His Facebook Account that Featured Meme Honoring Deceased Cop

Country music superstar Taylor Swift promoted her father’s personal Facebook page to fans, prompting him to delete it after “Swifties” discovered that his page featured conservative-leaning memes, including a Blue Lives Matter meme honoring a deceased police officer.

Swift posted a screenshot of joke her father made on social media, which read, “Taylor and Austin said I needed to get steps on my phone. Wrapped phone in a towel, secured with rubber bands and put in dryer on ‘cool.’ Put 10,000 steps on the phone, watching golf. Feel great. They were right!”

“This man must be stopped,” Swift wrote on Tumblr, followed by the hashtags #parents on the loose #where does he get the nerve, and #no more guitar picks for him.

Naturally, many fans searched for Swift’s father on Facebook, leading to the discovery of a Blue Lives Matter meme honoring a fallen police officer.

Per the Daily Mail:

But before Scott’s Facebook was deleted, screenshots were taken of what were claimed to be political posts including right-leaning memes about immigration and one refusing to acknowledge Elizabeth Warren as a Senator. It is unclear whether the memes were really shared by him and there has been speculation that his account was maliciously hacked and the posts fabricated. However, the quick deletions also prompted speculation that Swift would not want the political posts out there – a day before she launches her new album ‘Lover’ which is expected to have left-leaning ‘political undertones’.

Despite the “You Need To Clam Down” singer’s newfound political activism, deference to law enforcement runs in the Swift family. Last year, Swift donated concert tickets to a grieving Massachusetts police department following the loss of Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was fatally shot while investigating a car crash:

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund tells The Patriot Ledger that Swift donated “a significant number of tickets” to the town for her shows this weekend in Foxborough, which were distributed among city police officers. … Hedlund says there were enough to send “every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some.” The extras were passed on to other nearby police departments.

Swift’s father’s Facebook page featured additional memes, including a cheeky post on IRS tax returns and a meme of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

One of the memes read:

The IRS has returned my tax return to me this year after I apparently answered one of the questions incorrectly… In response to the question, ‘Do you have anyone dependent on you?’ I wrote: ‘9.5 million illegal immigrants, 1.1 million crack heads, 3.4 million unemployable scroungers, 80,000 criminals in over 85 prisons plus 650 idiots in Washington’. The IRS stated the answer I gave was ‘unacceptable!’

Another featuring Warren read, “I no longer recognize this person as a senator. Share if you don’t either!!”

Swift’s reps did not comment on the matter, the Daily Mail reports.