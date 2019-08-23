Hollywood Celebrates David Koch’s Death — and Hopes His Brother Dies Soon

Some of Hollywood’s most vile left-wing figures wasted no time on Friday to mock and even cheer the death of billionaire philanthropist David Koch, with some hoping that his brother, Charles, also meets his demise.

Actress Alyssa Milano saw her left-wing peers cheering Koch’s death as a bad look for Democrats, saying “Celebrating a man’s death while fighting to abolish the death penalty is a bad look for democrats/humans.”

Celebrating a man’s death while fighting to abolish the death penalty is a bad look for democrats/humans. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 23, 2019

Nevertheless, the Hollywood hate came rushing in mere minutes after news of the Republican mega-donor’s death.

Actor Ron Perlman’s pithy insult went thus, “Wishing the Koch brothers a speedy reunion.”

Wishing the Koch brothers a speedy reunion. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 23, 2019

“I tweeted the #CharlesKoch had died, instead of #DavidKochIsDEAD. I’m sorry to give others false hope,” actress-activist Bette Midler said, echoing Perlman. “Guess it was just wistful thinking. As we watch the Amazon Rainforest burning, all the #GlobalWarming culprits are foremost in one’s mind.”

I tweeted the #CharlesKoch had died, instead of #DavidKochIsDEAD . I'm sorry to give others false hope. Guess it was just wistful thinking. As we watch the Amazon Rainforest burning, all the #GlobalWarming culprits are foremost in one's mind. https://t.co/a9JWnjd6Tg — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 23, 2019

“In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician,” actor Michael Ian Black said.

In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 23, 2019

David Koch’s was “truly a legacy of horror,” actor John Cusack said.

Truly a legacy of horror RT @commondreams: "He died as fires raged from the Amazon to the Arctic."https://t.co/mrAjm8Z0dy — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 23, 2019

Hollywood director-prouder Judd Apatow’s all-caps screed said “THESE MEGALOMANIACS THINK THEY WILL LIVE FOREVER, AND THEY CORRUPT AND POLLUTE OUR WORLD, THEN THEY DO DIE AND LEAVE THIER MESS FOR US TO DEAL WITH.”

THESE MEGALOMANIACS THINK THEY WILL LIVE FOREVER, AND THEY CORRUPT AND POLLUTE OUR WORLD, THEN THEY DO DIE AND LEAVE THIER MESS FOR US TO DEAL WITH. Read This: "Billionaire David Koch, Who Reshaped American Politics and Paved the Way for Trump, Has Died" https://t.co/EWkSgBpwNJ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 23, 2019

HBO series creator David Simon welcomed people to “speak ill” of David Koch and said “If you can only speak ill of the dead, come sit by me. Crediting Ms. Parker and, of course, the disastrous anti-human force that was David Koch.”

If you can only speak ill of the dead, come sit by me. Crediting Ms. Parker and, of course, the disastrous anti-human force that was David Koch. — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 23, 2019

Author Stephen King stated the obvious, snidely saying “David Koch has left the building without cash, credit cards, or checking accounts. As we all do.”

David Koch has left the building without cash, credit cards, or checking accounts. As we all do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 23, 2019

Actor Bradley Whitford also slammed Koch, saying “You can’t take it with you. You can, however, destroy the planet and democracy with your unspeakable greed.”

You can’t take it with you. You can, however, destroy the planet and democracy with your unspeakable greed. https://t.co/FBRYTzaLOg — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) August 23, 2019

Star Trek star George Takei shared a similarly snide remark: “You have have all that money, but it cannot change the ending. Do good in the world with your time here on it. That is all I will say.”

You have have all that money, but it cannot change the ending. Do good in the world with your time here on it. That is all I will say. https://t.co/cwozUjl72C — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 23, 2019

Actor Tom Arnold chided the far-left outlet Salon for apparently not being anti-David Koch enough.

Critics? That’s the very first line in the Koch Brothers own Bio. Stop sucking @Salon https://t.co/2ukiKcqlyY — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 23, 2019

