Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Honors Coco Chanel for G7 Trip to France

First Lady Melania Trump paid homage to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel — the fashion icon who founded her eponymous French fashion house in 1910 — as she departed the White House late Friday night alongside President Donald Trump for the G7 Summit in France.

The G7 Summit this year is being held in Biarritz, France, a resort town on the Atlantic coast with a rich history to the Chanel fashion house. In 1915, Coco Chanel opened her first atelier in Biarritz after falling in love with the region’s stylish aesthetic.

Of course, the rest is history and Chanel, today, is the most coveted luxury fashion brand in the world. It’s longtime creative director, the beloved Karl Lagerfeld, died in February.

In an homage to Coco Chanel and the founding of her couture house in Biarritz, Mrs. Trump strutted out of the White House in a black and white tweed jacket by Chanel, as well as white J Brand skinny jeans.

Mrs. Trump clutched a classic white lambskin Chanel handbag which features a silver-tone metal strap that trickled over the top of the bag. While the white version of this bag is currently unavailable, other colors and leathers are for sale for about $5,000 to $5,600.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wears a pair of Ballala leather pointed toe ballet flats by Christian Louboutin. The flats retail for about $575.

Bon voyage!

