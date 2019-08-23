Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore reacted Friday to the news that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently underwent three weeks of cancer treatment and called for everyone to work “NONSTOP” until November of next year.

“First thought: She was seen at the Yiddish version of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in NYC last week. She’s gonna be fine,” Moore said.

Second thought: HOLYMOTHEROFRBG!!EVERYBODY, RIGHT THIS SECOND, JOIN A MOVEMENT, CAMPAIGN, GRASS ROOTS GROUP -WHATEVER – AND WORK NONSTOP BTWN RIGHT NOW & NOV 2020! https://t.co/PRsFGXGFYG — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 23, 2019

As reported by Breitbart News’s Joshua Caplan, “Ginsburg, 86, began radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on August 5th, according to the court. Doctors from the hospital said tests show that the rest of the justice’s body is cancer-free. As part of Ginsburg’s treatment, doctors inserted a stent into her bile duct.”

Ginsburg has faced several health issues over the years. The Bill Clinton appointed justice underwent at least two separate cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009, and broke her ribs on two separate occasions. She also had a stent inserted into her heart in 2014.

Last December, Moore showed his holiday spirit and affection for Ginsburg by displaying a Ginsburg doll on top of his Christmas tree.

“My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you…” Moore said at the time.