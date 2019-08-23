‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Suggests Boycotting ‘All Jimmy John’s Restaurants’

Actor Mark Hamill has encouraged his social media followers to boycott Jimmy John’s sandwich shops because the owner of the chain was once again seen on social media in a hunting photo.

The actor jumped to Twitter on Friday to go on the attack against Jimmy John’s founder, Jimmy John Liautaud, who turned up in a photo standing next to an elephant he apparently killed at a preserve in Africa years ago.

“Thumbs up to a boycott of all @jimmyjohns restaurants!” the “Luke Skywalker” Mark Hamill said, adding, “with apologies for posting this obscene photo.”

This photo, though, is an old one that pops back up every once in a while causing animal rights activists to get enraged. The last time the photo resurfaced was in 2017.

Indeed, reporter and animal rights enthusiast Yashar Ali suggested that everyone just calm down and move on because real animal rights activists are well aware that Liautaud is an avid big game hunter.

Ali scolded people for wasting time in another round of condemnation of the restaurant owner’s hobby.

“Few times a year this pic of the founder of Jimmy Johns [sic] goes viral. It almost always starts trending and everyone is shocked! Tons of retweets!” Ali wrote. “But this pic is from years ago and meanwhile [elephants] are facing a real crisis & when people tweet about that, it gets little attention.”

Meanwhile, actor Vincent D’Onofrio went on a Twitter crusade of his own by attacking the Jimmy John’s owner.

“Look at this complete DONG DING KILLING AN ELEPHANT. Well that’s it for me @jimmyjohns no idea this guy was out there in my opinion behaving horribly toward animals. I’ve eaten at a store of his once. Never again. You choose. I have,” D’Onofrio said.

