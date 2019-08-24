Actor Refuses to Do Nudity: ‘I Had to Choose Career or Christ’

Christian Hollywood actor, Cameron Arnett, starring in the movie Overcomer, says he “lost everything” years ago for refusing to do a nude scene until he restarted his acting career in faith-based films.

“Hollywood told me that in order for you to be an actor, you have to do partial body nudity, and I had to choose career or Christ,” said 58-year-old Arnett in a Facebook Live interview with Miami pastor, Diego Calderon.

“I chose Christ, but when I did, I lost everything,” the Haitian-born actor said.

Arnett, who acted in productions like Meet the Browns (2009), Stand Your Ground (2013), and Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987), eventually was asked to do partial nudity in a film role, which he refused, even when they offered to use a body double.

“All hell broke loose. I lost everything,” Arnett said. “Agents left. Everybody left. Friends left. I was left behind by the world and by everything that I had.”

Eventually, with his wife’s encouragement, Arnett returned to acting, but now only works on films that embody his faith and principles.

Since entering full time in Christian media, Arnett — who describes himself as an “apostle, prophet, and teacher” — says that he has found harmony between who he is and what he does.

“I have the ability to be myself everywhere and not compromise my standards,” he said.

“I am a Christian first,” Arnett insists. “I’m not an actor. I’m not a pastor. I am a son of God and I am a servant of God. That is my claim to fame.”

“There is who you are and what you do. What you do should come out of who you are,” he said.

In Overcomer, which opened in theaters Friday, Arnett plays the role of Thomas Hill, a blind Christian who helps a cross country coach find his identity in Christ.

“If you are a Christian you are a minister, you are a full-time minister,” he said. “You may not be in the pulpit, but you are called to be a leader in the church and in the world.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome