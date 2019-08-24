Alec Baldwin: Trump Wants to Kill America

Actor Alec Baldwin has suggested that President Donald Trump has been trying to destroy America but that he has become “scared” after realizing he is unable to do so.

The 61-year-old, who has spent the last couple years playing Trump on the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live, argued that the combination of Trump’s mental state and general incompetence had proved “devastating” for the country.

“Trump’s been in office for a while now. Incompetent is one thing. Nuts is another. Both in combination are devastating,” Baldwin said. “But he hasn’t killed America yet. We’re like a rhino. A big, leathery rhino. He can’t kill us. And he knows that and he’s scared.”

The Boss Baby star is infamous for his wild conspiratorial attacks on Donald Trump, ranging from claims that he is “neurologically impaired” to comparing the president to Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

Earlier this month, Baldwin claimed that the Russian authorities were now “in charge of everything” in the United States government, while also suggesting that the Kremlin had ordered the death of the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He provided no evidence for his claims.

“The Russians killed Epstein,” he declared. “They’re in charge of everything now.”

Fortunately for viewers, Baldwin will not be reprising his role as Donald Trump any time soon. In June, he confirmed in an interview with USA Today that he was “so done” with the impersonation.

“I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t,” he said at the time. “They should find somebody who wants to do it. I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that.”

