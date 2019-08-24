Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Color-Popping Calvin Klein, Sparkling Gucci for G7 Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump touched down in Biarritz, France, on Saturday in bright summer colors and opted for sparkling neutrals in the evening while attending events for the annual G7 Summit.

After paying homage to Coco Chanel while departing the White House Friday night, Mrs. Trump arrived in Biarritz — a coastal Atlantic resort town — in a resort-ready bright sunshine yellow Calvin Klein dress that features an almost shocking pink and white orange slice-esque tie-dye print.

Mrs. Trump paired the dress with fuschia patent leather “So Kate” Christian Louboutin stilettos and her favorite pair of Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses.

For an evening dinner at the Biarritz lighthouse, Mrs. Trump wore a technical pleated jersey dress by Gucci that features crystal brooches at the waist. Coincidentally, she and Mrs. Brigitte Macron — the having developed a real friendship through the years — nearly matched in color. Mrs. Macron wears nothing but Louis Vuitton, because of course.

The Gucci number is reminiscent the first “Little Black Dress” Coco Chanel designed, with its v-shaped pleating work and below-the-knee cut. The cocktail dress retails for $3,800 at Neiman Marcus.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of disco ball silver Christian Louboutin pumps. In contrast, Mrs. Macron wore a pair of burgundy pumps by Louis Vuitton which feature a gold detail at the heel.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.