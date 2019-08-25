Video: Kanye West Holds ‘Sunday Service’ in Dayton to Honor Shooting Victims

Rap-producer and fashion mogul Kanye West held his regular “Sunday Service” in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend to honor the victims of the mass shooting that took place earlier this month in front of Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s popular Oregon District.

Kanye West and other celebrities held an outdoor “Sunday Service” in Dayton, Ohio, to honor of the victims of August 4 mass shooting that left nine people dead and over two dozen wounded. West’s event also included performances by the Sunday Service choir.

Watch below:

Kanye held Sunday Service today in Dayton, Ohio in honor of the victims and survivors of the recent mass shooting. Dave Chappelle gave a speech thanking Ye for coming:pic.twitter.com/VJhk4bZkgg — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 25, 2019

This Sunday Service was reportedly held at the RiverScape MetoPark before a large crowd, and included other celebrity guests, such as comedians Dave Chappelle and Michael Che.

“The best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before,” said Chappelle to the crowd. “We won’t let those people die in vain. They are heroes. They are martyrs. This is our city.”

“Thank you very much, Kanye, for coming out here,” added Chappelle.

Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also spotted at a Dayton Cheesecake Factory on Friday. “So a casual day shopping turned into seeing kim and kanye at the cheesecake factory,” said one Twitter user who posted a video of the couple leaving the establishment.

Karashian West tweeted a video of Sunday’s event, which appeared to last roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes.

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

“In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting,” wrote Kardashian West.

Last week, West took his quasi-religious ceremony to an auditorium where members of the California Worship Center gather.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.