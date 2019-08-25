Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is French Riviera Ready in Calvin Klein, McQueen

First Lady Melania Trump is resort ready for the French Riviera for her second day in Biarritz, France, alongside France’s Brigitte Macron and the other G7 Summit spouses.

Mrs. Trump wore a crisp white Calvin Klein dress, reminiscent of the south of France-inspired collections by French designer Jacquemus, matched to a pair of white Christian Louboutin ballet flats.

Clutched in her hand, Mrs. Trump carried a rare white leather Hermès “Birkin” bag. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Mrs. Trump has multiple Birkin bags in various shades from the famed French luxury goods brand. This particular Birkin, though, cannot be found online or in stores.

To tie her monochromatic ensemble together, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of jet-black square acetate sunglasses by Saint Laurent. The sunglasses retail for about $355.

Mrs. Macron, who has developed a close friendship with Mrs. Trump, wore her usual head-to-toe Louis Vuitton clad 1960’s babydoll dress silhouette in a vibrant red shade with a pair of fabulous mary jane pumps, printed with the brand’s iconic monogram.

For an evening at the Biarritz lighthouse, Mrs. Trump stayed monochromatic, draped in the shared national color of both the United States and France — a ruched crepe cocktail Alexander McQueen dress in red with cascading ripples down the side. The McQueen dress retails for $2,375.

Mrs. Trump matched the red dress with a pair of metallic red Christian Louboutin stilettos that she wore this past April, as Breitbart News noted.

With her wearing of the McQueen number, Mrs. Trump has now worn designers from four of the G7 nations with her picks of Chanel and Gucci from the past days.

