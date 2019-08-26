Angelina Jolie Launches YouTube Channel to Promote Her Humanitarian Work

Actress Angelina Jolie has launched her own YouTube channel to showcase her humanitarian work, adding to growing speculation that she may be planning a future political run.

The 44-year-old, who has served as the Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2014, launched the channel earlier this month and has already uploaded two videos of her giving keynote addresses at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment in 2017 and the 2019 U.N. General Assembly Ministerial Meeting.

“After years of dedicated service to UNHCR and the cause of refugees, Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in April 2012,” the channel’s description reads. “In her expanded role, Jolie focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level.”

“She also engages with decision-makers on global displacement issues,” it continues. “Through this work, she has helped contribute to the vital process of finding solutions for people forced to flee their homes.”

Such PR moves will likely fuel the growing speculation that Jolie is planning a future political run that may even involve a bid for the presidency. The actress, who is set to reprise the role of Maleficent in the Disney fantasy sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil released this October, admitted last December that she “would go where I am needed” and was ruling nothing out.

“I don’t know if I am a fit for politics but I have also joked that I don’t know if I have got a skeleton left in my closet. I am pretty open and out there… I honestly will do whatever I think can really make a change,” she said in an interview with the BBC. “I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So, for now, I will stick quiet.”

