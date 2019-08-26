Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Ends G7 Trip in Nautical Alaïa, Michael Kors

First Lady Melania Trump wore a cohesive series of nautical-inspired ensembles for her final day at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, and return home in Washington, D.C.

France’s Brigitte Macron invited Mrs. Trump and other G7 Summit spouses on tour to meet with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach. Naturally, Mrs. Trump wore a stark white and navy cling dress by Azzedine Alaïa — the France-based, Tunisian-born “King of Cling” who died in 2017.

The Alaïa dress, from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection, features a scalloped-jacquard knit and a wave print on the skirt. A similar version of the Alaïa dress retailed previously for about $4,490.

Mrs. Trump paired the nautical number with a pair of bright white “So Kate” Christian Louboutin stilettos and the acetate, jet-black Saint Laurent sunglasses that she wore the day before. The sunglasses retail for $355.

For her return home to the White House, Mrs. Trump kept true to the navy and white color palette of the day, wearing a navy Michael Kors blouse — which she donned in 2017 with white wide-leg trousers — and white JBrand skinny jeans. She also carried the rare white leather Hermès bag that she wore yesterday and the Christian Louboutin ballet flats that she first departed in.

Mrs. Trump kept her Saint Laurent shades on to protect from the harsh camera flashes as she walked across the White House lawn.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.