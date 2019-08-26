Koch Brothers Film Projects in Development from ‘Amanda Knox’ Producer

Stephen Robert Morse and veteran producer Max Peltz have acquired the rights to produce film projects based on a 2014 book about the Koch brothers.

Morse, who previously produced the Amanda Knox documentary for Netflix, now holds the rights to do the same with Daniel Schulman’s Sons of Wichita: How the Koch Brothers Became America’s Most Powerful and Private Dynasty.

“This is the most definitive story of a true American dynasty,” Morse said, “and with so many potent political issues at the forefront, it is as relevant today as ever before.” Morse has previously been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Amanda Knox.

Morse also directed, produced and wrote 2017’s Eurotrump, a documentary on Geert Wilders — a Dutch conservative politician with 24/7 security due to threats on his life from ISIS.

His other projects include Southern Gothic, a documentary on the 1983 murder of Timothy Coggins. He oversaw production of the Slamdance audience award-winning Freedom for the Wolf, billed as an “epic investigation into this new regime of illiberal democracy.”

The Koch brothers are commonly known as amnesty-pushing billionaires, hating invested millions into political causes on both sides of the aisle. Last week, David Koch died at age 79 — to much celebrity and media rejoicing.