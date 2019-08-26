Michael Moore Predicts NFL ‘Won’t Exist’ By 2050 After Andrew Luck Retirement

Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore praised the decision of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck to retire from the NFL, arguing that the professional football league is excessively dangerous and “won’t exist” by the year 2050.

“I’m in pain, I’m still in pain. It’s been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” Luck said at a news conference on Sunday. “It’s a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

The 29-year-old, four-time pro bowler announced his retirement this weekend, citing frequent injuries as the reason behind the decision.

Moore meanwhile was pleased by the decision, suggesting that NFL players are the result of parent’s who do not care enough about their children’s wellbeing and that “health and happiness” are more important than the vast sums of money players such as Luck earn.

“Kudos to 29-yr old QB Andrew Luck for quitting the NFL. He said his health & happiness were more important than the half-billion dollars he gave up,” Moore said. “No parent I know let’s their son play football so his head can be repeatedly bludgeoned. By 2050, this ‘game’ won’t even exist.”

As well as his dislike for the sport itself, Moore has also never made a secret of his disdain for the National Football League authorities. As a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest at alleged police violence, Moore has also denounced the NFL leadership as “racist to its core.”

“I’ve boycotted the NFL ever since they crushed Colin Kaepernick and blacklisted him so he’d never play again,” Moore wrote in February. “His crime? Being an American by exercising his constitutional right to express himself. I despise these owners.”

The NFL ownership is racist 2 its core. It’s an odd business model considering its black people who make them rich. Their fear of Kaepernick has this wk led 2 them hiring only white coaches. “Keep it white if we are to maintain control!” This guy nails it: https://t.co/KR7nHK4ube — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2019

