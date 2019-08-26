Miley Cyrus, John Legend Among 136 Musicians Promoting Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody Campaign

A who’s who of A-list musicians, including Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Beck, and Nine Inch Nails, signed on to promote Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody campaign, which is a response to the passage of laws in states across the U.S. prohibiting abortion after a pregnancy has reached six weeks.

Some 136 artists names appear in a full-page ad in Billboard. The entertainment outlet reported the purpose of Planned Parenthood’s initiative:

Over the next few months, Planned Parenthood will call fans to action at music festivals like Jay-Z‘s Made in America in Philadelphia and Music Midtown in Atlanta, with Georgia having just signed into law a so-called “heartbeat bill” banning abortion six weeks into pregnancy. The nonprofit will also have a presence on a number of artists’ national tours this year. The goal is to motivate half a million people to sign an online petition opposing the bans by Jan. 22, 2020 — the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which made access to safe, legal abortion a constitutional right.

“Planned Parenthood is grateful to these artists for using their incredible platforms to declare that our bodies are our own — if they are not, we can never be truly free or equal,” Planned Parenthood acting president Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement. “With their help, Planned Parenthood and our supporters will keep fighting to ensure that our patients — and people across the country — can still access reproductive and sexual health care, no matter what.”

Earlier this year, a slew of A-list Hollywood stars either threatened to or pulled projects out of Georgia since Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act into law. AMC network, which films The Walking Dead in the state, and other major Hollywood studios like Disney, Netflix, WarnerMedia — the parent company of CNN, HBO, and TNT — threatened to pull film projects and production out of Georgia over the new abortion law. To date, no major studio has pulled projects from the state.

Many of the same stars erupted after state Senate lawmakers in Alabama sent a bill limiting abortions in the state to its governor to sign into law.

Planned Parenthood has been promoting its #BanOffMyBody! on social media for more than a week.

In 2019 so far, over 300 bills restricting abortion access have been filed in states across the country. Join @PPFA, @PPact, and nearly 140 artists and musicians to tell lawmakers: get your #BansOffMyBody! Are you with us? Sign the petition: https://t.co/Mt2VbQObOA pic.twitter.com/XvF5ioNc7h — Planned Parenthood (@PPGreaterOH) August 26, 2019

In June, Miley Cyrus joined forces with the abortion giant and high-end fashion brand Marc Jacobs to sell “Don’t Fuck With My Freedom” hoodies. A reported 100% of the proceeds from the $175 pink hoodies went to Planned Parenthood.

Later that month, pop megastar Ariana Grande donated the six-figure proceeds from her sold-out concert in Atlanta, Georgia, to Planned Parenthood in response to the state’s LIFE Act.

