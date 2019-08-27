Alison Brie at MTV VMAS: Treatment of Immigrants in U.S. ‘Unconstitutional and Frankly Disgusting’

Actress Alison Brie spoke railed against supposed mistreatment of immigrants across the United States alongside rapper French Montana at the MTV Music Video Awards on Monday, describing it as “unconstitutional and frankly disgusting.”

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, turned the conversation political before presenting the award for best Latin video, describing how “proud” he was present the award “because as an immigrant, I feel like we are the people that make this country, and I feel like I want to be the voice.”

The sentiment was endorsed by Brie, who declared that “what’s happening to immigrants in this country is both unconstitutional and frankly disgusting.”

“Can I get a hand for that?” the rapper responded. “These nominees — and most of them are immigrants, too – are on top of the biggest movement in music.” The Moroccan-born rapper then announced the winner of the Best Latin video as Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho’s “Con Altura.”

ENSLAVED AFRICANS AND THEIR DESCENDANTS BUILT AMERICA, NOT IMMIGRANTS@frenchmontana declared on the #VMAs that immigrants “are the people that made this country.” Don’t get it twisted, enslaved Africans, stolen 400 years ago, and their descendants built this nation. pic.twitter.com/r6CtBY2OLk — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 27, 2019

It is unclear what policy Brie was referencing, although it was most likely a jab at the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, despite its widespread support among voters including minority groups.

The Netflix Glow star has previously made her left-wing beliefs known about the Trump presidency. In 2017, the actress revealed how she was reduced to tears on election night as Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

“I filmed during the election. I shot a Liberty Bell scene during the election. I was sobbing into Marc Maron’s sweater, and then we just had to suck it up and keep shooting,” she said at the time. “We shot very late that night, and then I went home and lied down on my face on the floor—like we all did.”

