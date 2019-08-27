MTV VMAs: 2020 Democrats Praise Lizzo’s ‘Powerful’ Performance in Front of Inflatable Butt

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Democratic White House hopefuls Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) showered support on breakout pop star Lizzo’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which featured a giant inflatable butt on stage.

Lizzo performed her smash hit “Truth Hurts” — which Vogue has described as her “feminist anthem” — at the award show Monday night in front of an unmissable inflatable butt:

Democratic presidential hopefuls Harris and Gillibrand tweeted the video and heaped praise on Lizzo for the “powerful” performance.

US singer Lizzo performs on stage during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

“Colorful. Vibrant. Joyful. Unapologetic. Powerful. How could you not love @lizzo?” Harris wrote.

“Crushed it, @lizzo! That #VMAs performance was good as hell,” Gillibrand wrote, making a reference to another one of Lizzo’s hits, which the New York senator has used as a walkout song in the past.

While the artist, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been in the industry for years, she recently rose to the spotlight thanks to her hit song “Juice,” which landed on Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer playlist.

“I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!” the singer tweeted following the news. “WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!”

Those are not the only high-profile Democrats to remark on the R&B sensation. Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to one of Lizzo’s tweets last week, cheekily quoting the lyrics from “Truth Hurts” in response to a video featuring Clinton surrounded by men on a debate stage.

The full line, which Clinton cut short, goes “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

