MTV VMAs: 2020 Democrats Praise Lizzo’s ‘Powerful’ Performance in Front of Inflatable Butt

Democratic White House hopefuls Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) showered support on breakout pop star Lizzo’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which featured a giant inflatable butt on stage.

Lizzo performed her smash hit “Truth Hurts” — which Vogue has described as her “feminist anthem” — at the award show Monday night in front of an unmissable inflatable butt:

Democratic presidential hopefuls Harris and Gillibrand tweeted the video and heaped praise on Lizzo for the “powerful” performance.

“Colorful. Vibrant. Joyful. Unapologetic. Powerful. How could you not love @lizzo?” Harris wrote.

“Crushed it, @lizzo! That #VMAs performance was good as hell,” Gillibrand wrote, making a reference to another one of Lizzo’s hits, which the New York senator has used as a walkout song in the past.

Kamala Harris is by far the most hip-hop-minded of the candidates. Beto O’Rourke’s playlist, which his staff noted he curated himself, reflects his long history with rock. At her first event, Kirsten Gillibrand walked up to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.” https://t.co/Ekqxry8dcU — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) August 21, 2019

While the artist, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been in the industry for years, she recently rose to the spotlight thanks to her hit song “Juice,” which landed on Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer playlist.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

“I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!” the singer tweeted following the news. “WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!”

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

Those are not the only high-profile Democrats to remark on the R&B sensation. Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to one of Lizzo’s tweets last week, cheekily quoting the lyrics from “Truth Hurts” in response to a video featuring Clinton surrounded by men on a debate stage.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out…" — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019

The full line, which Clinton cut short, goes “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”