Video: ‘SNL’s’ Pete Davidson Under Fire After Calling University of Central Florida Students ‘F**king Retarded’

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is being called out by University of Central Florida officials after the actor-comedian went on a profanity-laced rant in response to people in the audience purportedly pulling out phones during his stand-up set.

“I don’t have to be here. I can just give them their money back because I don’t give a fuck,” Pete Davidson is seen saying in a video of his Monday performance at the Orlando, Florida, school. “So, like, whenever somebody else comes to your fucking town and wants to perform and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of fucking nowhere — to do jokes for you little privileged little assholes, don’t fucking ruin the show for people who actually want to be here.”

The audience began to clap but was immediately interrupted by Davidson, who wasn’t finished with his rant.

“Don’t clap. Because like half of you did it,” he said of those who pulled out their phones. “That’s what’s fucked about our generation. ‘You were the one filming, moron,’ That’s why we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all fucking retarded . . . Idiots. You should fucking grow up. It says no phones . . .

“I have to have my fucking boy patrol you guys like you’re five years old? That’s fucking embarrassing,” he continued. “Where’s the next generation? Don’t you want adults to respect us? Don’t you want your parents to like be proud of you? You know how fucking embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and know everybody thinks you’re a fucking idiot? Grow the fuck up.”

UCF officials told to The Hollywood Reporter that Davidson eventually continued his hour-long show.

However, the university officials slammed the actor for using what they called “abusive language.”

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” Mark Schlueb, UCF spokesman told THR. “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

