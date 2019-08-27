White House Fires Back At Taylor Swift: Equality Act Filled with Poison Pills

President Donald Trump’s administration fired back at pop superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday for her new push for Congress to move forward on the Equality Act.

“The Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” said White House spokesperson said in a statement.

Swift won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night and used her platform to lobby for the Equality Act.

“Regardless of who we are, regardless of how we identify, at the end of this video there was a petition — and there still is a petition for the Equality Act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law,” she said

Taylor Swift calls out White House during MTV VMA acceptance speech. Find out why. pic.twitter.com/inCASam6g9 — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) August 27, 2019

Her song and the video for “You Need to Calm Down” highlighted the petition to pass the Equality Act already passed by the Democrat-led house.

The petition quickly drew more than 500,000 signatures by Tuesday.

An artist who got her start in Country music, Swift has recently backed Democrat activist politics as she continues her career as a pop megastar, releasing a new album in August.

The Grammy-winning singer admitted last week she was “very remorseful” for not endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and promised to make her voice heard in 2020. She also confirmed she was pro-abortion.