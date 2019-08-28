Cher Conspiracy: Trump Has People to Change Votes in His Favor

Pop icon and budding conspiracy theorist Cher floated the idea on Wednesday that President Donald Trump “has people” who will “change votes in his favor.”

Cher was responding to a story published by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, which reported that voting machines in two Mississippi counties changed voters’ votes in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary runoff.

“IS ANY1 GULLIBLE ENOUGH 2THINK trump DOESN’T”ALREADY HAVE”PPL 2 CHANGE VOTES IN HIS FAVOR!? AM SICK OF YELLING, & POUNDING [my fist] TILL [angry face emoji]. I WANT DIGNITY &KNOWLEDGE.” Cher said.

Video, reports of machines automatically changing votes in Mississippi GOP governor runoff USA .IS ANY1 GULLIBLE ENOUGH 2THINK trump DOESN’T”ALREADY HAVE”PPL 2 CHANGE VOTES IN HIS FAVOR⁉️AM SICK OF YELLING,& POUNDING👊🏼TILL😡.I WANT DIGNITY &KNOWLEDGE https://t.co/reJBFvgy65 — Cher (@cher) August 28, 2019

To be clear, the votes weren’t changed by “people” as Cher seems to suggest they could have been.

“The machine was a TSX machine, Moak said, and is being replaced. Moak pointed out that “machines are county-owned and tested by local officials” and “to our knowledge, only one machine was malfunctioning.'” the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported.

Ealier this month, the Grammy-winner spread fake news and cited a smear from MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“I Believe trump is more than a racist,more than a White supremacist,More Than a white nationalist,” Cher said, citing a misleading story from the MSNBC host about Trump’s latest federal judicial nominee Steven Menashi. “As I see his actions,& hear his rhetoric,I hear the drum beat of Ethno Nationalism. HOW CAN trump BE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA…HE HATES SO MANY ”AMERICANS.’”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.