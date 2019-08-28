Conan O’Brien Goes Trolling in Greenland ‘to Make Sure the Purchase Happens’

TBS late-night host Conan O’Brien announced Monday that he traveled to Greenland “on behalf of the United States” to film an upcoming episode of his show. The move came after President Donald Trump suggested the United States should purchase the island for strategic reasons.

“I thought that Trump was on to something,” O’Brien told his viewers in a preview of the Conan episode, which is set to air on September 3. “This past weekend, I decided to fly to Greenland on behalf of the United States to make sure that the purchase happens.”

“I left Wednesday night and just got back,” O’Brien continued. “I brought a camera crew with me and it’s going to be our new Conan without borders special, ‘Conan in Greenland.'”

“People don’t go to Greenland, but I will tell you I went there,” the comedian added. “It’s beautiful.”

Conan O’Brien also previewed a small portion of the show where he visited a nude statue named “Mother of the Sea.”

“I think Trump will be more interested after he sees this statue,” O’Brien joked as he gazed at the statue.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that revealed President Trump had floated the idea of the United States purchasing Greenland, which was met with extreme pushback from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who considered the idea “an absurd discussion.”