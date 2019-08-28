Dave Chappelle: One Rule of Hollywood Is to Never Upset the Alphabet People

Veteran comedian Dave Chappelle continues to rile the left with his confrontational comedy, revealing in his latest Netflix special that Hollywood’s one “unwritten and unspoken rule” is “never” run afoul of the LGBTQ community.

Actor Isaiah Washington shared the Chappelle bit to his Twitter account late Tuesday. In the clip, Chappelle explains how he had been called on the carpet 15 years ago by standards and practices at Comedy Central. Chappelle was informed by network personnel that using the derogatory word “faggot” on-air was permitted but they had no problem at all when he used the word “nigger.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in the same special, Chappelle skewered today’s “cancel culture” on the left for going on search and destroy missions against comedians such as himself and Kevin Hart for cracking jokes about LGBTQ people. He also slammed liberals as the “worst motherfuckers” he has ever tried to entertain because every last word “offends” them. But instead of simply turning away from him, the practitioners of “cancel culture” begin agitating to destroy his life and livelihood.

The idea of free speech is foreign to the left-wing “cancel culture,” Chappelle insists.

It is also interesting to note that actor Isaiah Washington has an intimate relationship with the dichotomy Chappelle joked about in the clip Washington shared to Twitter.

Washington was fired from the hit TV drama, Gray’s Anatomy, after reportedly using a “gay slur” during an argument on the set back in 2007.

The actor noted that the “cancel culture” Chappelle talked about kicked into high gear in his life. After the “gay slur” incident, Washington lost his entire acting career.

As US Magazine reported in 2014:

“After the incident at the Golden Globes, everything just fell apart,” Washington said in an interview with The Huffington Post in September 2013. “I lost everything. I couldn’t afford to have an agent … I couldn’t afford to have a publicist … I couldn’t afford to continue.”

Though he returned to Grey’s years later and continues to find acting work, Isaiah Washington experienced the “cancel culture” first hand.

