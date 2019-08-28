Hugh Grant: ‘F**k Off’ Boris Johnson and Your ‘Gang of Masturbatory Prefects’

British actor Hugh Grant exploded on Boris Johnson on Wednesday after the British Prime Minister announced that he would suspend the country’s parliament in order to negotiate a Brexit deal without intervention from remain MP’s.

On Wednesday afternoon, Downing Street confirmed Queen Elizabeth II had granted a government request to suspend parliament for five weeks between September and mid-October, a move that will restrict the window of opportunity for opponents of Brexit to try and reverse the 2016 referendum result, where a majority of people voted to leave the EU.

Grant could not help but express his outrage on Twitter as Johnson announced plans to bring forward the Queen’s Speech so he can present his revised Brexit agenda, which also includes plans to deal with violent crime and reduce the cost of living across the country.

“You will not fuck with my children’s future,” Grant said. “You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and [your] little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019

The 58-year-old has long been a fanatical supporter of Britain’s membership of the EU and has previously demanded a complete revocation of Article 50, the two-year process in which a member state leaves the bloc. Describing the event as a “national emergency,” Grant argued that “every sane person in the country” agreed with him.

I’ve signed. And it looks like every sane person in the country is signing too. National emergency. Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU. – Petitions https://t.co/tPgkaz1soi — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 20, 2019

Last year, the Notting Hill star declared that Britain had been “fucked up the dim and bigoted” who voted to leave the transnational organization.

It looks like Hugh Grant (has-been actor, once arrested after being caught with a prostitute) has been lashing out against Brexit, claiming that the country is being "f***ed up by the dim and bigoted". Nasty guy! Support us at https://t.co/ntwXbJeHQw pic.twitter.com/2wQcisPsVU — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) May 19, 2018

The Love Actually star has previously taken an interest in curbing freedom of the press. In 2012, Hugh Grant became a board member of the “Hacked Off” campaign, which seeks to impose stricter regulations against newspapers and media companies in the wake of the country’s phone-hacking scandal.

In the 2015 general election, Grant endorsed various parliamentary candidates from both the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, including the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson, arguing that he should one day become Prime Minister.

