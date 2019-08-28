Kellyanne Conway Mocks Taylor Swift: Last Time She Went Up Against Trump She Lost

Senior Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway responded Tuesday to pop star Taylor Swift’s push to pass the Equality Act, mocking her for losing to President Donald Trump in the past.

“She’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head to head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily,” Conway said in an interview on Fox News on Monday night.

She said that the president continued to oppose the Equality Act passed by Democrats, due to a lack of protections for people of faith.

“The president and the White Hosue support equality, we don’t support pieces of legislation that include poison pills that can harm other people,” Conway responded.

She also sang a few lyrics from Swift’s song “You Need to Calm Down.”

“‘If you say it on the street that’s a knockout if you put it in a tweet, that’s a copout,” Conway sang, and added, “I love that, it’s basically Washington in a nutshell.”

Conway warned that the bill sounded popular but contained provisions that would hurt other Americans.

She added that Taylor Swift should “give a shoutout to the USMCA” instead, to help drive economic opportunity for all Americans.

Taylor Swift touted the Equality Act after winning Video of the Year at the MTV music video awards on Monday.

“Regardless of who we are, regardless of how we identify, at the end of this video there was a petition — and there still is a petition for the Equality Act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law,” she said

The White House detailed their position of why they opposed the law, passed in the House by Democrats.

“The Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” said a White House spokesperson said in a statement.