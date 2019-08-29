Alex Trebek ‘Back to Work’ After Chemo Treatments

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, is back to work after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

“It’s another day at the office, and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening,” Trebek said as the game show prepares to air its 36th season.

Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with the deadly disease, but vowed to fight it. Trebek also had a lot of support from some Jeopardy! contestants. One Jeopardy! contestant, James Holzhauer, donated some of his winnings to a local charity walk raising money to fight pancreatic cancer in Trebek’s honor.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.” Trebek added.

Survival rates for the disease are quite low. The American Cancer Society estimates that 3 percent of patients who receive a pancreatic cancer diagnosis have five years to live.

Season 36 is expected to premiere on September 9.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.” Trebek said in a statement.