Marc Anthony Explodes on ‘Gruesome’ and ‘Demented’ Trump Following Puerto Rico Comments

Puerto Rican pop icon Marc Anthony exploded on Donald Trump on Thursday, describing him as both “gruesome” and “demented” after the president suggested that Puerto Rico is “one of the most corrupt places on earth.”

Trump posted a series of tweets about Puerto Rico amid fears that Hurricane Dorian could wreak further havoc on the Carribean island.

“We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You — Not like last time,” Trump said. “That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth,” Trump continued. “Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols.”

Trump’s comments enraged Marc Anthony, whose parents are Puerto Rican, and as such took offence on behalf of his “beloved” homeland.

“Wow Mr. whatever you are,” Marc Anthony responded in reference to Trump. “We all just read your DEMENTED tweet about my beloved Puerto Rico. Coming from a gruesome individual like YOU it makes perfect sense. Filled with corruption and incapable of managing a fully staffed HOUSE.”

Anthony has long been involved in left-wing politics. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, he ex-wife Jennifer Lopez co-hosted a fundraising concert for Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful campaign.

It is also not the first time Anthony has criticized Trump over his approach to Puerto Rico, which remains an unincorporated territory of the United States. In 2017, the pop singer urged the president to “shut the fuck up” about NFL players protesting the national anthem, and do more for the people in Puerto Rico, many of whom saw their homes and neighborhoods devastated in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“Mr. President shut the fuck up about [the NFL],” he wrote at the time. “Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico,” tweeted Anthony, whose parents are Puerto Rican. “We are American citizens too.”

Fortunately for Puerto Rico, Hurricane Dorian has largely missed the island and is instead set to hit Florida, with experts warning it could become a Category 4 storm with winds of between 130 to 156 mph.

