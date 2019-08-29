Netflix Preps Series on Hillary Clinton’s Failed Presidential Campaigns

Netflix is prepping a series loosely based on a book recounting Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaigns, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

The series – The Girls on the Bus – is an adaption of New York Times journalist Amy Chozick’s book recounting Clinton’s failed campaigns, titled Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling.

The book, published last year, details Clinton’s presidential aspirations dating back to her first bid, losing to former President Barack Obama in the Democrat primary of 2008. The account followed her second attempt to “break the glass ceiling” again in 2016, when she won her party’s nomination but ultimately experienced an upset loss to President Trump.

“Chozick reported from Clinton’s campaign bus and inside its Brooklyn headquarters, following the candidate through 48 states to tell the story of what really happened,” the Hollywood Reporter noted. However, the series will not focus on Clinton per se. Rather, it will “chronicle four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It continues:

Sources say that while the series is inspired by Chasing Hillary, the Netflix offering is not about Hillary Clinton or the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Netflix show title is an homage to The Boys on the Bus, the famed book about the men who used to dominate the campaign trail. The series will be a fictional story with all fictional characters. … The Girls on the Bus arrives as the White House has again become an increasingly timely source for scripted originals. Showtime recently announced development on the anthology series First Ladies, with the first season set to focus on Michelle Obama, among others, while Tyler Perry’s first BET series is also a soap, The Oval, that is set in the White House.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Netflix has been experiencing significant changes behind the scenes, with Barack and Michelle Obama “using their star-power to lure A-list talent including Denzel Washington to the digital streaming platform.”