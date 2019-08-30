Jim Carrey: James Comey Critics will ‘Spend Eternity Choking on the Devil’s Dong’

Actor Jim Carrey defended fired FBI Director James Comey after the Department of Justice’s inspector general’s report concluded that Comey broke bureau policy by leaking memos with classified information.

“This is the day they tried to make patriotism unethical,” Jim Carrey said in a tweet on Thursday that featured a drawing of Comey with the words “Department Policy is Not Law” written on his head.

Carrey’s tweet included a graphic hashtag declaring: “Unfcking scrupulous motherfcking scumbags who will spend eternity choking on the devils dong.”

This is the day they tried to make patriotism unethical. #unfckingscrupulousmotherfckingscumbagswhowillspendeternitychokingonthedevilsdong. Make it trend 😜 pic.twitter.com/mU6OKBPJMt — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 30, 2019

The Department of Justice’s inspector general, the agency’s watchdog arm, released its report on Thursday which said, in part “We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement.”

Breitbart News reported:

The watchdog office said Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to his friend Daniel Richman with instructions to share the contents with a reporter. The office also said Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home. Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with President Trump he said unnerved him. Comey has stated he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned President Trump might later lie about them.

Carrey, or course, has used his Twitter account to attack President Donald Trump, his administration, family, and the president’s supporters.

In April, the Sonic the Hedgehog star published a political drawing slamming Trump and his “minions who help him while democracy dies.”

