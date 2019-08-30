Kim Kardashian Teases Kanye West’s Next Album ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West’s TV and fashion mogul wife Kim Kardashian West took to social media this week and shared some news about her Grammy-winning husband’s next album, purportedly titled “Jesus Is King.”

Kardashian’s tweet to her 61 million followers was captioned by a prayer hand emoji and included a photo of what looks like a tracklist filled with Christian-themed song titles. Kanye West fans might expect to hear the super-producer pour his heart out on songs like “Sunday,” “Sweet Jesus,” “God Is,” “Baptized,” and “Through the Valley.” The photo also shows a Bible opened to Psalm 57:6.

Kanye West has never been shy about his faith in Jesus Christ and has spent the better part of the last year treating the world and his fans to his quasi-religious “Sunday Service” ceremonies, which feature hours of gospel songs sung by a choir — from the grassy outside stage at the Coachella Music Festival to the inside of an auditorium where members of the California Worship Center gather.

Last week West took his “Sunday Service” to Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of the mass shooting that took place earlier this month.

Kanye held Sunday Service today in Dayton, Ohio in honor of the victims and survivors of the recent mass shooting. Dave Chappelle gave a speech thanking Ye for coming:pic.twitter.com/VJhk4bZkgg — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 25, 2019

For West, Sunday Service carries, a “Christian vibe,” Kim Kardashian said.

“But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience. It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus . . . ” She told Elle.

The “Jesus Walks” crooner credits Christ — “being in service to Christ, the radical obedience” — for pulling him out of a prolonged depression that found him lying in a Los Angeles hospital and diagnosed with sleep deprivation and temporary psychosis a year ago.

“God does have a way of lining things up,” West told Forbes.

No matter what, fans are sure to expect something special from the fashion mogul who has vocalized his support for President Donald Trump and called out Democrats who support a welfare state that has helped dismantle the black family. West is also reportedly building low-income housing units to addresses homelessness.

West’s 2013 chart-topping album was tilted “Yeezus” and this teased album — apparently dropping on September 27th — was long-rumored to be called “Yandhi.”

