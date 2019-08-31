Actress Whitney Cummings Uncovers a ‘Crisis’ in London: ‘Dicks Literally Everywhere’

Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings claims to have uncovered a “crisis” in London after authorities installed open-air urinals in an effort to stop men relieving themselves on the street.

“There’s a crisis in the streets of London nobody is talking about and it involves dicks being literally everywhere,” Cummings said on Twitter, seemingly shocked at men relieving themselves in the public urinals in the middle of the day. “I got the scoop.”

There’s a crisis in the streets of London nobody is talking about and it involves dicks being literally everywhere. I got the scoop. pic.twitter.com/3xLtoicMGB — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 30, 2019

“I made it to London and there are these new products where they just have urinals outside,” the Two Broke Girls star says in the video. “I don’t like this. Is this a Brexit thing? I disapprove. No thanks.”

In fact, the open-air urinals are not a new phenomenon. As reported by the BBC nearly 17 years ago, local authorities installed the public conveniences in order to stop street urination, particularly at night when men and women are inebriated and more likely to simply urinate on the streets.

And London is not the only city to take such steps to prevent anti-social behavior, although not always to local residents’ liking. Last year, a group of feminist protesters in Paris vandalized the urinals, labeling them “sexist” and “discriminatory.”

In fact, Open-air urinals have also been seen in California, the same state Whitney Cummings recently purchased a $4.3 million residence in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. In 2016, an open-air urinal was opened at a San Francisco park for similar reasons, and despite a lawsuit from local residents, was eventually allowed to remain in place.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.