‘Will & Grace’ Star Eric McCormack Calls for Blacklist of Hollywood’s Trump Supporters

Will & Grace star Eric McCormack actively called for a blacklist of supporters of President Donald Trump in response to a Hollywood Reporter story detailing the Beverly Hills fundraiser the president is set to attend next month.

“Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx,” Eric McCormack said on Friday.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

The actor faced quite a bit of backlash over his public call for a blacklisting.

Actor Isaiah Washington asked Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey if McCormack’s tweet is acceptable on his platform.

“Hey @jack is this tweet openly threatening to “blacklist” American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society? Just asking for a friend,” Washington said.

Hey @jack is this tweet openly threatening to “blacklist” American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society? Just asking for a friend. https://t.co/nsy3OhQljP — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 30, 2019

How wonderfully fascist of you @EricMcCormack ! Yes, how dare anyone in a FREE COUNTRY actually be FREE to support someone that you don’t or have an opinion that differs from yours. Anyone that doesn’t get in line with your opinion should absolutely be blacklisted from work. ‍♀️ — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) August 31, 2019

Oh my goodness Mr. McCormack. I personally have never ever NOT worked with someone just because I had a difference with them politically. It’s absolutely heartbreaking that you would say something like this & then ask The Hollywood Reporter to get on board with you 🏼‍♀️ (so sad) https://t.co/wG9SsYpXlv — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) August 30, 2019

The fundraiser is scheduled for September 17 and will be hosted not by a single celebrity supporter but “Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts,” the Hollywood Reporter noted.

The ticket prices range from $1,000 to $100,000.

McCormack’s disdain for the president is not new. The actor said in 2016 that he would only perform at Trump’s inauguration on one condition.

“A lobotomy,” McCormack told The Wrap. “My whole brain removed from my head.”