Debra Messing Celebrates Sign Calling Black Trump Voters ‘Mentally Ill’

Will and Grace star Debra Messing has thanked a Baptist church in Alabama for calling black supporters of President Donald Trump as “mentally ill,” hours after demanding that the media out attendees of his Beverly Hills fundraiser next month.

The New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, attracted nationwide attention this week after displaying a sign that read: “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.” The other side of the sign displays a separate message: “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

Reacting to the news, Messing simply wrote “THANK YOU,” indicating she agreed with the sign’s sentiment. Messing later deleted the tweet.

The church’s pastor, Michael Jordan, told local media station WZDX that his message had been motivated by God.

“God motivates me to take a stand for what’s right,” he said. “Read the Bible and look in the White House. If they call me a racist, look in the White House. When you vote for Donald Trump, you are supporting institutionalized racism.”

Messing’s labeling of black Trump supporters as mentally ill comes hours after she joined her Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack in demanding for the outing of public figures attending Donald Trump’s fundraiser in Beverly Hills next month.

“Please print a list of all attendees please,” Messing wrote on Twitter in response to a news story about the event, which is scheduled for September 17th. “The public has a right to know.”

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Trump responded to the demand by mocking Messing, claiming that she once thanked him “profusely” after his success with The Apprentice helped her NBC sitcom.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, [Debra Messing] came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’” he wrote on Sunday. “How times have changed!”

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

The 51-year-old actress has long raged against Trump and his adminstration. Last year, she warned that they were all “going to hell” over a proposed change to federal hunting regulations in Alaska.

