HBO Producer David Simon Asks God to Wipe Out Mar-a-Lago with Hurricane Dorian

HBO producer and creator of The Wire David Simon lashed out on Twitter asking God to wipe out President Donald Trump’s club at Mar-a-Lago with Hurricane Dorian.

“After the last three years, the work of a just and righteous God cannot be considered credible evidence of His goodness unless He picks all of Mar-a-lago up by the roots, sails it across half of Florida and heaves it on top of Doral and its every last bedbug,” David Simon wrote on Twitter.

After the last three years, the work of a just and righteous God cannot be considered credible evidence of His goodness unless He picks all of Mar-a-lago up by the roots, sails it across half of Florida and heaves it on top of Doral and its every last bedbug. https://t.co/5UblkKzF1c — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 31, 2019

David Simon also created The Deuce which is in its final season on HBO.

Simon reacted angrily to critics of his post, accusing them of only manufacturing their outrage. He argued that he was only joking.

“Fucknuts, we are invoking an omnipotent divinity capable of heaving one Trump shithole atop another, destroying the realty and leaving no other soul’s hair mussed,” Simon said. “And hey, roaming twitter with a flatlining sense of humor and some manufactured outrage just sucks unwashed ass.”

Fucknuts, we are invoking an omnipotent divinity capable of heaving one Trump shithole atop another, destroying the realty and leaving no other soul’s hair mussed. And hey, roaming twitter with a flatlining sense of humor and some manufactured outrage just sucks unwashed ass. https://t.co/BVA12JwYEv — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 31, 2019

Simon has a history of angry anti-Trump messages on Twitter and was even banned temporarily from the platform in 2018 after wishing death to a Trump supporter.

Trump addressed questions about his club on Saturday, noting that the forecast put Mar-a-Lago in “dead center” of the storm.

“Look, Mar-a-Lago can handle itself. That’s a very powerful place,” he said. “The thing I’m worried about is the state of Florida, because this hurricane could be a record-setting hurricane.”