Trump Mocks Debra Messing After She Called for Outing His Hollywood Fundraiser Attendees

President Donald Trump fired back at Will & Grace star Debra Messing after she called for the identities of those attending his fundraiser next month to be made public.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.'” President Trump said Sunday. “How times have changed!”

Debra Messing joined her Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack on Saturday, talking to social media and calling for the doxxing of those attending of next month’s Beverly Hills fundraiser for President Trump.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing said on Twitter followers, linking to in a Hollywood Reporter story detailing the September 17 fundraiser.

McCormack begged the Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of the fundraiser attendees so “the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

“Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx,” the actor said.

Pushback over McCormack’s plea came fast and furious with actor Isaiah Washington asking Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey if McCormack’s tweet was “okay for the good of society.”

