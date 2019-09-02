Graphic Video: Spanish Pop Star Dies After Being Hit by Firework

A Spanish pop star was hit and killed by a firework at a music festival on Sunday, reports said.

Joana Sainz Garcia, 30, was reportedly dancing on stage in Las Berlanas, Spain, during a performance with the group called Super Hollywood Orchestra when she was struck by a firework.

Video of the horrific incident taken by fans at the concert reportedly shows the moment Garcia is hit by the pyrotechnic device and falls to the floor.

“Nobody can explain it,” said group promoter Isidoro López. “We have been doing the same [act] for five years.”

López said the fireworks are only supposed to last for 15 to 20 seconds but added that the manufacturer might have filled the device with the wrong material on accident, causing the metal casing to explode.

Reports said the device hit Garcia in the stomach, knocking her unconscious. She was rushed to a local hospital around 2 a.m. and pronounced dead soon after.

Prones 1SL, the company who put on the performance, posted a statement to its Facebook page following the tragic incident.

The statement read:

From the direction of the company Prones 1SL agency that represents the Super Hollywood Orchestra and all our staff, musicians, assembly and artists in general, [we] express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana. She always showed an exemplary behavior, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It’s going to be for all of us very difficult to overcome her absence. We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P.

The performance was halted in the moments after the event occurred, and a doctor and nurse who were reportedly in the audience rushed to help Garcia before she was taken to the hospital.

There were approximately 1,000 people at the concert who witnessed the tragedy, and authorities said an investigation is ongoing.