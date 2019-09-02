Kiss Frontman Paul Stanley: ‘Prayers and Sympathy Are Not Enough’ After Midland-Odessa Shooting

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley claimed that mass shootings with “automatic and semi-automatic high powered firearms” are “commonplace” — in the wake of the shooting in Odessa, Texas, that saw and a gunman kill seven people and injured 22 others — and suggests “prayers and sympathy are not enough.”

“We don’t have more “crazy “ or “mentally unstable “ people in the US. What we DO have are commonplace mass shootings with automatic and semi-automatic high powered firearms. THAT cannot be disputed,” the rocker said on Sunday. “Tell me what we and our government must do. Prayers and sympathy are not enough.”

Stanley did not provide an example of a mass shooting with an “automatic” firearm, because such an example is not to be found in the 21st century. But semi-automatic technology, which is well over 100 years old, is certainly common in firearms that criminals use to carry out their heinous deeds.

After two hours of backlash on Twitter the Kiss frontman followed up with a tweet to say he does not know what the government can do to stop mass shootings. Rather, he was hoping someone else might have some insight.

“I DON’T KNOW THE ANSWER but am asking for everyone’s thoughts. Anyone who thinks I should “stay in my lane” should leave now. This is MY house. If you DO have opinions why shouldn’t I?”

I DON’T KNOW THE ANSWER but am asking for everyone’s thoughts. Anyone who thinks I should “stay in my lane” should leave now. This is MY house. If you DO have opinions why shouldn’t I? In this case I will leave up some of those dopey comments for your enjoyment. Not again. https://t.co/TDvYCLNVpf — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 1, 2019

Mass public shootings with AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles get a ton of publicity from the establishment media but FBI crime numbers show that far more people are stabbed to death than are killed with rifles of any kind. Breitbart News reported FBI crime stats for 2017 that showed nearly four times as many people were stabbed to death in the U.S. than were killed with all types of rifles combined.

Breitbart News also reported that the 2017 FBI crime stats showed more people were killed with hammers and clubs than with rifles of any kind.

On September 1, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter in droves to push gun control and blame the Midland-Odessa shootings on Republicans. Bette Midler best exemplified the vitriol with her suggestion that it is “time to take these shits to task for murder.”

