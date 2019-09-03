Actor Isaiah Washington Worries About Turmoil over ‘1st and 2nd Amendment Rights Being Eroded’

Veteran Hollywood actor Isaiah Washington says ‘God hasn’t created a natural disaster more devastating” than the Americans who will grow tired of their First and Second Amendment rights “being eroded.”

Washington referenced the anti-gun efforts of gun controllers, admitting that he is “baffled” by their actions.

The Grey’s Anatomy alums observed, “We have thousands of gun laws all over the country & laws against murder/attempted murder.” Yet he pointed out that despite murder’s illegality, “sane” citizens lock the doors of their homes at night as a means of defense.

“I’m baffled w/h the anti-gun advocates in America. The hypocrisy is insane. We have thousands of gun laws all over the country & laws against murder/attempted murder. What sane person would choose not to lock their doors to their home or car just because they haven’t been robbed?” Isaiah Washington asked.

The point is simple — making something illegal does not stop criminals from doing that which is against the law. More laws against guns will shackle the law-abiding while criminals continue to ply their heinous trade.

Washington also referenced the erosion of First Amendment rights, and predicted Americans will “grow tired” of their rights being diminished and “possibly taken away forever.”

“God hasn’t created a natural disaster that could be more devastating than the American People, who will grow tired of their 1st and 2nd Amendment Rights being eroded and possibly taken away forever,” Washington said. “I refuse to imagine what that would look like in a supposedly civilized Nation.”

Washington’s comments come in the wake of the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, last week that saw and a gunman kill seven people and injured 22 others.

Other actors and actresses took to Twitter over the weekend to push for more gun control and to blame Republicans for the shootings in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas.

“Guns don’t kill people. Politicians in bed with the NRA kill people,” actor-director Rob Reiner said.

Guns don’t kill people. Politicians in bed with the NRA kill people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 1, 2019

