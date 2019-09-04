2020: Scarlett Johansson Wants Elizabeth Warren to Beat Trump

Hollywood A-list actress Scarlett Johansson revealed in a recent interview that she is backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) nascent bid for the White House.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson said she is getting behind Warren’s campaign because she believes it is “thoughtful and progressive, but realistic.”

“It’s not like her campaign is making these crazy, outlandish promises that seem impossible to reach. There’s a strategy there,” explained the Avengers: Endgame star.

Johansson shelled out the maximum contribution to Warren’s campaign in July.

Though the Massachusetts Democrat is Johansson’s first choice for president, the actress pledged to support any Democrat who ultimately wins the party’s nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

“If I can help with voter engagement, whether it’s doing some sort of PSA campaign or actively trying to involve people in the process of registering and voting,” Johansson said. “I really believe if people actually did vote, our government would look the way it’s supposed to, but people just don’t vote. It baffles me.”

The Black Widow star also pushed back against critics who argue it’s far too early to support a candidate.

“That kind of worries me because it doesn’t feel that early to me,” she mused. “I’m like, ‘Really?’ It’s disconcerting that there’s not a clear candidate at this time.”

Johansson endorsed failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2012. The actress was among the array of celebrities who attended Planned Parenthood’s centennial celebration, where Hillary Clinton was the keynote speaker. Johansson revealed in 2017 that she’s open to running for public office. She also admitted in April that the “Democratic Party is broken in many ways.”