Actress Chloë Moretz Twitter Account Is Latest Victim of Hackers

Trevor Duke-Moretz, the brother of the Adams Family star, said that Chloe was hacked.

“@ChloeGMoretz has been hacked- we are trying to resolve- excuse anything being posted,” he wrote.

Among the hackers’ tweet was a reference to “Chuckling Squad,” the group purportedly behind the hacking of Dorsey’s account last week in which several racist remarks were posted to his page. Some of the tweets read: “[A]qua up in this b****,” “Hitler is innocent,” “plugwalking to bed,” and “#ChucklingSquad get it trending for the Twitter password,” which was likely referece to the group responsible for the attack.

“We are aware that @jack was compromised and we are investigating the incident,” Twitter said at the time.

Hip-hop rapper Joey Badass also had his account comprised as hackers posted private messages between him and Chloë Moretz.

Twitter has yet to issue a statement regarding Moretz’s account.