Bette Midler: Hurricane Dorian Is ‘Nature Taking Her Revenge’

Far-left actress and activist Bette Midler suggested Tuesday that Hurricane Dorian is an example of “Nature is taking her revenge.”

“Hurricanes stronger, waters higher; Nature is taking her revenge,” Bette Midler said late Tuesday, adding that “The devastation is extraordinary.”

Hurricanes stronger, waters higher; Nature is taking her revenge. The devastation is extraordinary. We stand in solidarity with the victims of Dorian, knowing that our time is coming soon. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 4, 2019

Midler went on to write in the tweet that those who are not currently in the path of Dorian will soon understand what it is like, declaring that “our time is coming soon.”

The Hocus Pocus actress added, “We stand in solidarity with the victims of Dorian, knowing that our time is coming soon.”

Midler also took aim at President Donald Trump on Tuesday with a note about his “Twitterstorm,” calling it a “Category 5.”

“Dear Donnie, Boy, that was some Twitterstorm you provided us with this weekend,” Midler wrote in a separate tweet. “A regular Category 5!! But you’re not looking good. Don’t forget, you’re not supposed to snort anything white after Labor Day!”

Dear Donnie,

Boy, that was some Twitterstorm you provided us with this weekend! A regular Category 5!! But you’re not looking good. Don’t forget, you’re not supposed to snort anything white after Labor Day! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 4, 2019

After being ravaged by Hurricane Dorian, Bahamians have began rescue trips to help victims using jet skis and a bulldozer. The destruction from the storm so far has been widespread and catastrophic. The U.S. Coast Guard and Britain’s Royal Navy also assisted victims and laughed food gathering efforts as the storm head toward the U.S. east coast.