‘Racist Debra Messing’ Trends on Twitter Following Tweet About ‘Mentally Ill’ Black Trump Voters

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 18: Debra Messing receives the Angel Award at Project Angel Food's 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Left-wing actress Debra Messing is now being taunted as a bigot, as the hashtag “Racist Debra Messing” trends on Twitter, after she called black supporters of President Donald Trump “mentally ill.”

Last weekend, the Will and Grace star wrote “THANK YOU” in a re-tweet of a church sign in Alabama that read, “A black vote or Trump is mental illness.” The other side of the sign read, “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

After calling blacks who vote for Trump both mentally ill with her “THANK YOU” and her re-tweet endorsement of the sign, Debra Messing began to get some push back on her exhibition of racism. She later deleted her original tweet.

Now Debra Messing is suffering with the Twitter hashtag “#racistdebramessing,” a meme that began trending on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The actress and left-wing activist soon deleted the highly offensive and racist message. “NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews,” she wrote.

But her deletion did not come fast enough to prevent accusations that she was a clear racist for her tweet.

The trending hashtag continued to grow all day Wednesday.

Desperate to head off the attacks, the “woke” actress responded with a non-apology to a video by Twitter comedian and conservative Terrence K. Williams who slammed her for being so offensive.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.