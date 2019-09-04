‘Racist Debra Messing’ Trends on Twitter Following Tweet About ‘Mentally Ill’ Black Trump Voters

Left-wing actress Debra Messing is now being taunted as a bigot, as the hashtag “Racist Debra Messing” trends on Twitter, after she called black supporters of President Donald Trump “mentally ill.”

Last weekend, the Will and Grace star wrote “THANK YOU” in a re-tweet of a church sign in Alabama that read, “A black vote or Trump is mental illness.” The other side of the sign read, “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

After calling blacks who vote for Trump both mentally ill with her “THANK YOU” and her re-tweet endorsement of the sign, Debra Messing began to get some push back on her exhibition of racism. She later deleted her original tweet.

Now Debra Messing is suffering with the Twitter hashtag “#racistdebramessing,” a meme that began trending on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The actress and left-wing activist soon deleted the highly offensive and racist message. “NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews,” she wrote.

NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews. https://t.co/K0ch9YOQ8F — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

But her deletion did not come fast enough to prevent accusations that she was a clear racist for her tweet.

A white celebrity on the left @DebraMessing is basically telling black people how to think. Seems like a form of intellectual slavery to me. Liberal policies have hurt black communities around the country and these same people are silent. #RealTalk pic.twitter.com/rRtIOyPcHb — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) September 2, 2019

Nothing like rich Hollywood elites showing off their smug liberal privilege, right? Glad she got slammed for this 👊🏿 https://t.co/G8AWT7uJkE — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) September 2, 2019

The trending hashtag continued to grow all day Wednesday.

Debra Messing, whose controversial comments about black people caused #RacistDebraMessing to trend on twitter, — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 4, 2019

Please stop telling black people what we are “targeted by” to satisfy your “white savior” complex. The fact that you can’t accept that black people support Trump is evidence that you hold a racist viewpoint of black Americans as a monolith, proprietary to the Democrat Party. https://t.co/5kscNV09YV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 4, 2019

Debra Messing thinks Black Trump supporters are “ill,” conveniently ignores Black victims of gun violence when their stories go against her gun-control agenda, & accused a Black man of being a “threat” to her— just for responding to one of her tweets. #RacistDebraMessing, indeed! — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) September 4, 2019

Tell us more about which party is racist…#racistDebraMessing pic.twitter.com/Imi13c56Sr — Ben (@BenGDressen) September 4, 2019

Does @McCreadyForNC stand by #racistdebramessing disgusting comments? She was just tweeting for him a couple hours ago. Hollywood and crazed anti-Trump left desperate to take over #nc09. #ncpol https://t.co/WU8zwSuoRP — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) September 4, 2019

#RacistDebraMessing We live in a free country where everyone is free to vote for whomever they choose. Never let a terrorist like Debra Messing or Eric McCormack intimidate you. They make the KKK look like Boy Scouts. #Hollyweird https://t.co/GYYglcAsYL — ColorMeRed 🇺🇸 📌 (@ColorMeRed) September 4, 2019

#RacistDebraMessing isnt alone in her vile racism against blacks. Minorities are being attacked all over the place for supporting @realDonaldTrump. My blacks friends on my Twitter feed report daily about how they are being called #coon, #UncleTom or the N word. https://t.co/XE0Mym28Jc — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) September 4, 2019

Desperate to head off the attacks, the “woke” actress responded with a non-apology to a video by Twitter comedian and conservative Terrence K. Williams who slammed her for being so offensive.

THAT is where my support of a sign at a southern black church came from. The use of the term “mentally ill” was wrong & hurtful. NUMBER 2 I NEVER NOR WOULD I EVER call for a blacklist of anyone for any reason. The info is publicly available. I as a consumer want to know where MY — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

Whether to see a movie or whom to vote for. Transparency is needed. Again, the lists are available to the public. There is nothing threatening about asking politely for information. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

