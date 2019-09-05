Nolte: Jussie Smollett Attorneys Argue Police Investigated His Hate Hoax too Vigorously

Because disgraced actor Jussie Smollett is not enough of a joke, his attorneys are hoping to get a lawsuit tossed by arguing the Chicago Police were too vigorous in investigating his fabricated hate crime.

Although he still refuses to admit it, the whole world knows Smollett filed a false police report back in January when he told investigators he was the victim of a hate crime at the hands of two white men wearing Trump hats. Smollett, who is gay and black, said they beat him, hurled racial and homophobic slurs, poured bleach on his black skin, and wrapped a noose around his neck.

We now know that the two men who “assaulted” Jussie Smollett are black, are friends of Smollett’s, and that Smollett paid them to stage the hate crime. We know this because they confessed and independent evidence backs up the confession.

Anyway, because Cook Country Prosecutor Kim Foxx is corrupt, she refused to prosecute Smollett, she let him off scot-free when he was facing multiple felony counts. She did not even require him to own up to what he did in exchange for having the charges dropped.

So, the city is now suing Smollett for $130,000, which is the amount of money it cost to investigate his hoax, and Smollett is trying to squirm out of it by arguing that it’s improper to force him to pay the $130,000 because — get this — how could he have known when he filed the false police report that the police would spend so many man hours taking it seriously.

No Joke, the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Smollett’s attorneys have “filed a motion responding to the city’s claim that he should pay the city more than $130,000 to cover police overtime and other costs” by arguing that the “filing of a police report, in and of itself, does not necessitate a sprawling investigation nor does it, as a practical matter, usually result in an investigation as extensive as the one the CPD chose to undertake in this case.”

In other words, what Joocy Smulliet is arguing is that the city suing him for the cost of investigating his fake hate crime is unfair because when he filed the fake police report he never expected the police to put so much time and effort into investigating it.

Yeah, well, I bet he didn’t.

It gets better.

The lawsuit goes on to complain that the city “failed to allege that Mr. Smollett was similarly ‘well aware’ that his statements to police would result in 1,836 hours of police overtime, or any other reasons why he should have known this would have been the case.”

A gay, black man says he’s the victim of a hideous hate crime and now he’s angry at the police for working so hard to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Yep, the Chicago Police are now guilty of taking hate crimes too seriously, y’all.

It gets better.

“We contend the city is wrong,” Smollett’s attorney said. “The mere fact somebody filed a police report doesn’t presume the investigation will be done and certainly not to the extent of what the city is claiming.”

“Smollett has no control over that,” he added.

You’re a star on a hit television show, you are gay and black, you report a hideous hate crime against you that you faked, and after faking it you made sure it exploded into the national news and … now you want to argue you had no control over the seriousness of the investigation, over the fact the police were under the intense pressure you put them under to solve this thing?

I totally understood why Joocy hoped the police would not investigate this. It is even safe to say that Joocy counted on the police not taking it seriously, or assumed they wouldn’t… But he can’t argue that, can he? That argument would be just as ridiculous.

The only legitimate argument Jussie Smollett can make is that he shouldn’t have to pay the $130,000 because he did not file a false police report. But my guess is that he doesn’t want to go down that road, doesn’t want to open that claim up to discovery, or put himself and his attorneys in further jeopardy by lying in a court document.

What a terrible person, Smollett is.

