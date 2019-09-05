Actor Robert Davi: I’ve Been Offered ‘Everything’ By Hollywood to Denounce Trump

Veteran actor Robert Davi has revealed how Hollywood power brokers have repeatedly offered him “everything” in exchange for renouncing his support for President Donald Trump.

Davi made the comments during an appearance on the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday to discuss recent calls by Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack to create a blacklist of Hollywood figures attending Trump’s fundraiser in Beverly Hills next month, which he will be attending alongside the likes of James Woods, Scott Baio, Kristy Swanson, and Dan Bilzerian.

During the interview, the Die Hard star revealed how he had also been invited on every talk show so long as he denounced the current adminstration.

“I’ve been offered, by other people in the industry, at certain points, to denounce Trump, and they said, ‘What do you want?’” said Robert Davi. “They said, ‘What do you want? You’d be on every talk show, everything. You want to do stuff?’”

The 68-year-old also spoke of how he has been rejected from some job opportunities because of his support for the president.

“It’s happened so many times, people have told me: ‘The director wanted to use you, but it knows he can’t.’ That happens to several,” he explained. “I’m not complaining about it. It’s just something that I wish the elder of Hollywood, like Norman Lear and Clint Eastwood – opposing points of view – would call a meeting and say, ‘You know, what we shouldn’t be doing this in Hollywood.’”

Ingraham agreed:

It is never going to happen. Never going to happen. They are the most intolerant people when it comes to ideology. They are not for diversity – they’re for their type of diversity. Other people are horrible, awful, rotten people. And, they just don’t want to work with you. I’m sorry, but I have heard this time and again. People have to go and lie about what they believe in order to feed their family. They are lying and hiding themselves.

However, Robert Davi also made the argument that “95 percent” of Hollywood’s technical professionals are Trump supporters, but cannot say so for fear of losing their livelihoods.

“The below-the-line people – the key grips, the sound guys, the lighting guys, the gaffers, the makeup artists — a lot of them, 95 percent are for Trump,” the award-winning director explained. “So, when they go in front of the cameras, they’re frightened. They come to me and say, ‘Man, thank you for speaking up for us. Thank you for being one of the few that speak up.'”

Davi remains one of Hollywood’s few conservative voices and was a fervent supporter of Trump before and after the 2016 presidential election. Davi has previously argued that in order to change the political culture, conservatives in the industry “need to grow a pair” and must starting “[voicing] their political opinions without fear of personal or professional reprisal.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.