Alec Baldwin Says He Hated Playing Trump on ‘SNL’: I Wished a Meteor Would ‘Kill Me’

Left-wing Hollywood star Alec Baldwin claims he despised playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live so much that he once wished a “meteor” would strick him dead.

Appearing on the season three premiere of YouTube series Hiking with Kevin, Baldwin was peppered with questions by former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon about what it was like to play the president. Asked if he ever grew bored of the role, Baldwin replied, “Oh yeah, I think every time I did Trump after the first season—the first season everybody was high, they were in a lot of pain, they were confused.”

Baldwin went on to recall moments where he would sit in his dressing room and wish that “a meteor would hit the building and kill me.”

However, the comedian did confess the role was “fun fun fun” for the first two seasons, but has since grew so tired of the role that he “doesn’t want to ever do it again.”

The Boss Baby star is one of Hollywood’s staunchest critics of President Trump, having once claimed that he is “neurologically impaired” and whose policies are comparable to German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Further, Nealon and Baldwin discussed the 30 Rock star possibly mounting his own foray into politics, something he said he would “love” to do, but joked it would likely destroy his seven-year marriage to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin. The actor also dismissed concerns that his past controversies could derail a future run for public office, saying: “Trump had a lot of baggage and he won. I don’t think any of my baggage was sexual assault.”

“My baggage is taking the bait,” Baldwin continued. He claimed that he “wouldn’t be tussling with someone over a parking spot if I were president,” seemingly making a reference to his arrest for allegedly assaulting a man following a dispute over a parking spot in New York City last year. The actor later plead guilty to second-degree harassment and agreed to undergo anger management classes in connection with the scuffle.

In 2013, Alec Baldwin was forced to apologize for using an anti-gay slur as he chased a photographer outside his Manhattan home.