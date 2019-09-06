Cher: Trump a ‘Miscreant Who Traded His Pathetic Soul to Putin’

Left-wing pop icon Cher has once again aired her conspiratorial hatred for President Donald Trump, describing him as a “miscreant” who “traded [his] pathetic soul” to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In a typically incoherent and emoji-ridden tweet, the 72-year-old singer reacted to a report that Putin allegedly offered Trump the chance to purchase Russian hypersonic missiles, in an attempt to prevent an arms race.

Trump reportedly refused the offer, confirming that the U.S. would build its own military weapons. Yet Cher was still left less than impressed.

“Putin says he gave Trump the chance to buy Russian hypersonic missiles. trump IS [A] MISCREANT WHO TRADED [HIS] PATHETIC SOUL [TO] PUTIN, IN EXCHANGE [FOR THE U.S] PRESIDENCY,” she wrote. “Trump WILL BE REMEMBERED AS MOST CORRUPT, TREACHEROUS MAN IN [AMERICAN] HISTORY. [PRAYING] HE GETS WHAT HE DESERVES.”

The word “deserves” is sandwiched between two fire emojis, perhaps suggesting that her preferred outcome would be Trump going to hell.

Like many Hollywood progressives, Cher has long been obsessed over Trump’s supposed ties to Russia, despite the Mueller report effectively exonerating him of any collusion or illegal activity with the Kremlin.

In July, the 72-year-old singer pondered whether American could even survive another four years under “Putin’s choice for president,” after “Moscow Mitch” McConnell blocked a Senate vote on an election security bill.

Last December, the Grammy-winner also accused Trump of “ruining” America and being a “traitor” over his supposed links to Russia.

“I Have No Problem With trump Having Extra Marital Affairs, However The Women Should Have Gotten a LOT MORE [MONEY]. My Problem…He’s a Liar, Thug, Crook, Traitor, & He’s Ruining My Beloved America,” she wrote at the time. “Ps. He & His Family Are So In Bed With Russia……Putin Puts Mints On Their Pillows.”

