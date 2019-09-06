Dennis Miller: Dave Chappelle ‘One of the Top 10 Comedians Ever’

Veteran comedian, actor, and talk show host Dennis Miller heaped praise on Dave Chappelle and his new Netflix special Sticks and Stones, arguing that he now ranks among the 10 greatest comedians of all time.

Reviewing the show on his weekly podcast The Dennis Miller Option with his friend Christian Bladt, Miller described many of Chappelle’s “obviously completely politically incorrect” insights, about #MeToo, race, and the LGBT movement, as “brilliant.”

“If you want to just go back to a time when you could hear things that were obviously completely politically incorrect, and you don’t even have to agree with all of them,” Miller said of the stand-up special. “Some of the insights in there are brilliant, he’s in the top 10 comedians ever, I think.”

Miller went on to praise the perceptiveness of one of Chappelle’s jokes, where he complained about being allowed to use the word “nigger” while not being allowed to use the word “faggot” on his classic Comedy Central show.

“That’s one of the wisest jokes or perceptions of modern life I’ve ever heard when he says why can’t I use the f-word for homosexual,” said Miller. “And she says ‘because you’re not gay.’ And he says well you allow me capricious use of the other double g word for blacks. And she says well you’re not gay. And he says, yeah and I’m not an n-word.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte had similar praise for Chappelle Netflix special, describing it as a “rarity: a perfect piece of art where nothing could be improved upon, nothing need be touched up [and] every brush stroke is exactly where it should be.”

However, critics in the establishment media were far less amused. Many denounced Chappelle’s politically incorrect comedy set as “problematic” and full of “cruelty.” Rotten Tomatoes, the review-aggregation website for film and television, has given the show a dismal 30 percent rating from critics, while the audience score is at a staggering 99 percent.

