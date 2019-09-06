Michael Moore: Democrats ‘Will Stay Home If Biden Is the Candidate’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore — who predicted that Donald Trump would beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 — declared that the Democratic “base will stay home once more if Biden is the candidate.”

“Last night on CNN, a student asked Biden, who had pledged to take NO fossil fuel money, why he was having an NYC fundraiser tonight hosted by Andrew Goldman, the founder of the natural gas co Western LNG. Biden denied it. Then CNN said it was true & that Biden is attending. Wow.” Michael Moore said on Thursday.

Indeed Joe Biden attended a fundraiser on Thursday hosted by his former aide Andrew Goldman, co-founder of the Texas-based natural gas production company Western LNG. Biden defended attending the fundraiser of a natural gas executive just as he was promising on CNN that he would take on the natural gas industry as president.

“The fact of the matter is…I’ve argued and pushed for us suing those executives, who are engaged in pollution, those companies that are engaged in pollution,” Biden said.

Michael Moore, however, said Biden would lose support from his base for taking money from the fossil fuel sector just like Hillary Clinton did after she accepted major donations from Wall Street banks.

“We can NOT go through this again, my friends. As with Hillary taking GoldmanSachs $$ & then trying to pretend nothing happened, we can NOT risk this again. Our base will stay home once more if Biden is the candidate,” the Oscar-winner said. “If they see he’s in cahoots w/ fossil fuel, that he has lied…”

“They will not say, ‘So what — Trump’s a bigger liar!’ They will just give up. Trust me on this. We need a completely honest and authentic candidate, the Anti-Trump, a street fighter, and someone who when they say they’ll take NO fossil fuel $$, they not only keep their promise…”

Moore pleaded with Bided to attend the fundraiser, saying “For God’s sake, turn your limousine around immediately and apologize to the American people…”

“You think u can beat Trump. So what! Hillary beat him! Didn’t matter!” Moore added. “We need a candidate who will CRUSH him because that candidate has INSPIRED a tsunami of voters with her or his INTEGRITY & his/her progressive vision of what the 21st century should be. That, Joe, isn’t you…”

Moore took one last swipe at Biden, saying “Finally, last night u said that we are only 15% of the climate change problem. ‘85% of it is the rest of the world’s (fault).’ Are you serious? Wall Street, Corporate America, the poor everywhere who make our goods 4 us, our exploitation of the entire planet — please, Joe, stop.”

