Tyler Perry to Send Private Plane Full of Supplies to Hurricane Victims in Bahamas

Actor and Hollywood super-producer Tyler Perry will send a private plane full of essential supplies to victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, TMZ reported Thursday.

The plane will reportedly be loaded water, juice, diapers and sleeping bags to the Abaco Islands, which were among the most severely damaged during the recent hurricane.

Sources close to Perry told The Hill that the Gone Girl star made two separate trips to the island on Thursday to take seven people back to the U.S. for special medical attention, including children and a pregnant woman.

The donation comes as the number of casualties and fatalities from the Hurricane, which is currently passing the American east coast, continues to rise while tens of thousands of people have seen their homes and livelihoods destroyed or remain in need of serious medical attention.

Perry, who tends to steer clear of politics in favor of non-partisan charity work motivated by his Christian faith, posted on Instagram earlier this week that he intended to help relief efforts in the Bahamas.

“To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better,” Tyler Perry wrote. “You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again.”

Meanwhile, the rapper Ludacris has pledged to use proceeds from last week’s 14th annual LudaDay Weekend to support relief efforts. On Tuesday, he announced that the event had raised over $100,000.