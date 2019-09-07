Rob Reiner Declares: ‘The Impeachment Process Is About to Begin’

Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Saturday and declared that “the impeachment process is about to begin,” against President Donald Trump.

“The Impeachment process is about to begin. The articles drawn up will be voluminous,” Rob Reiner said, offering no details to explain his claim. “Never in our nation’s history has there been a more lawless President. He has continually lied to the American people & has used the Presidency to line his pockets. GOP, history is watching.”

Regular readers know that the All in the Family alum rarely lets a day go by without calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

Just a day before his latest declaration, Reiner said “The Lying Moron personally altered a hurricane map to protect his fragile ego. Our President is severely emotionally disturbed. Articles of Impeachment are inevitable.” He was referring to a photo of Trump holding a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) map of Hurricane Dorian that reflected storm prediction models showing the storm’s path headed for Alabama. The federal agency has since backed President Trump, saying in a statement that Alabama was at risk of being impacted by the storm.

Nevertheless, it’s still unclear how Reiner has landed so firmly on his prediction of the president’s impending impeachment.

Indeed, House Judiciary Committee Democrats are planning to investigate payments former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump more than a decade ago. It’s part of a “new chapter” in the Democrats’ impeachment process. But, as Breitbart’s Kristina Wong reports, the Democratic Party is deeply divided on the issue of impeachment and going through with starting proceedings:

Even as the House Judiciary Committee readies to investigate Trump when Congress returns in a week, a spate of recent reporting shows that dozens of vulnerable Democrats are just not there. More than 130 Democrats have come out in support of impeachment in some form, crossing the threshold of half the Democrat caucus. However, more than 100 Democrats either oppose or have not clarified where they stand on impeachment, many of them vulnerable Democrats.

Of course this won’t stop Reiner from continuing his quest to see Trump booted from office. Last month he demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “pull the trigger” on impeachment.

“This can no longer just be about 2020. His criminality must be made clear to the American public. Madame Speaker, pull the trigger,” Reiner said.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.